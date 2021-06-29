Iovance Bio stock falls 5% on LN-145 data in non-small cell lung cancer
Jun. 29, 2021 7:55 AM ETIovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA)IOVA, TILBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) drops 5.1% premarket after announcing clinical data for its tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy LN-145 in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC).
- The overall response rate (ORR) was 21.4% (n=28, one complete response and five partial responses) following one or more prior systemic therapies including immunotherapy.
- Disease control rate (DCR) was 64.3%.
- Median duration of response was not reached at a median study follow up of 8.2 months.
- Historically, ORRs of ~20% were reported with immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICIs) as second-line therapy in ICI-naïve patients who progressed on front-line chemotherapy.
- IOVA anticipates presenting additional Cohort 3B data at a medical meeting in H2 2021.
- Iovance also announced that it dosed the first patient in IOV-LUN-202 study in second-line mNSCLC.Source: Company Presentation