Cipla gains regulatory approval to import Moderna vaccine to India - Reuters (updated)
Jun. 29, 2021 Moderna, Inc. (MRNA)
- Cipla has received authorization from the Drugs Controller General of India ("DGCI") to import doses of Moderna's (NASDAQ:MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine to the country, Reuters reports.
- Cipla had submitted its application to the regulator a day before.
- Separately, Moderna also received emergency use authorization from the Indian government today for its vaccine.
- On Sunday, Moderna told the DGCI that the US government would donate doses of its vaccine through the COVAX initiative specifically for India.
- Other vaccines authorized in India are from AstraZeneca, Bharat Biotech, and Russia's Gamaleya Institute.
- Moderna shares are down 0.1% to $222.67 in premarket trading.