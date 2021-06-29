Starwood Property Trust to raise $400M in sustainability bonds offering
Jun. 29, 2021 7:59 AM ET By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) trades 1.4% down premarket after planning to offer $400M in principal amount of its unsecured senior notes due 2026 in a private offering.
- The company plans to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds from the offering to finance or refinance, in whole or in part, recently completed or future eligible green and/or social projects.
- It also plans to use proceeds for funding partially the redemption of its 5.00% Senior Notes due December 2021; also for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of outstanding indebtedness under the company's repurchase facilities.