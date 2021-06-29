Sempra raises full-year adjusted EPS guidance
Jun. 29, 2021 8:06 AM ETSempra (SRE)SREBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) increases its forecast for FY 2021 adjusted EPS to $7.75-$8.35 from $7.50-$8.10 previously and in line with the $8.08 analyst consensus estimate, and issues FY 2022 adjusted EPS guidance of $8.10-$8.70.
- At its Investor Day, the company refreshes its brand to create better alignment with its North American infrastructure strategy, including removing "Energy" from its wordmark.
- Sempra says it is executing its five-year, $32B capital program centered on its utilities, and is on track to sell a 20% stake in Sempra Infrastructure to KKR for $3.37B in the coming weeks.
- Analysts at Mizuho raise their stock price target for Sempra to $154 from $137 while reiterating its Buy rating, saying the company's Investor Day "will provide a number of positive catalysts for SRE shares."
- Sempra recently was one of three utilities stocks named by CFRA analysts as a play on COVID-19 recovery.