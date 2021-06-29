Achieve Life Sciences completes target enrollment in late-stage smoking cessation study
- Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) announces that it has reached target enrollment of 750 adult smokers in the company's late-stage smoking cessation study of cytisinicline.
- The trial is designed to evaluate the smoking cessation effectiveness, safety, and tolerability of 3 mg cytisinicline taken three times daily (TID) for either 6 or 12 weeks and will be compared with placebo.
- The primary outcome measure of success in the trial is biochemically verified continuous abstinence during the last four weeks of treatment in either the 6 or 12-week cytisinicline treatment arms as compared with placebo.
- Topline data results are expected to be reported within the first half of 2022.
- Shares up more than 1% premarket.