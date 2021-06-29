Achieve Life Sciences completes target enrollment in late-stage smoking cessation study

  • Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) announces that it has reached target enrollment of 750 adult smokers in the company's late-stage smoking cessation study of cytisinicline.
  • The trial is designed to evaluate the smoking cessation effectiveness, safety, and tolerability of 3 mg cytisinicline taken three times daily (TID) for either 6 or 12 weeks and will be compared with placebo.
  • The primary outcome measure of success in the trial is biochemically verified continuous abstinence during the last four weeks of treatment in either the 6 or 12-week cytisinicline treatment arms as compared with placebo.
  • Topline data results are expected to be reported within the first half of 2022.
  • Shares up more than 1% premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.