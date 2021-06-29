Keurig Dr Pepper stock gains after Wells Fargo upgrade
Jun. 29, 2021 8:20 AM ETKeurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Wells Fargo upgrades Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) to an Overweight rating after having it slotted at Equal Weight. The recent pullback in share price is seen an attractive entry point for new KDP investors.
- Analyst Chris Carey thinks KDP's relative outperformance has been "under-appreciated and misunderstood." KDP momentum is expected to sustain with structural portfolio advantages going forward and a positive macro overlay is seen, which disproportionately benefiting domestic-focused KDP vs. multi-national peers. The increasingly more constructive pricing backdrop in North American beverages is also noted.
- Wells Fargo's price target of $42 on Keurig Dr Pepper is 24X the firm's 2022 EPS estimate.
- Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper are up 1.20% premarket to $35.33. KDP trades below its 50-day moving average.