Technology and Healthcare names dominate premarket gainers
- BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) +77%.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) +59% after rollout of its Robotic Process Automation platform.
- Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ:CERE) +40% after positive results from its early-stage trial of CVL-231.
- Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) +37% after launching its flagship app.
- Verb Technology Company (NASDAQ:VERB) +28%.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) +22%.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) +19%.
- Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) +18%.
- Universe Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:UPC) +14%.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) +10%.
- Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) +9% as buyer consortium commences a solicitation of consents from shareholders to support acquisition proposal.
- SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) +9%.
- VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) +9% on data from early-stage COVID-19 vaccine study.
- Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) +9%.
- Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) +8%.
- Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) +8%.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) +7% on LOI to acquire California based BayMedica.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) +7%.
- Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) +6%.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) +6%.
- CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) +5%.
- Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) +5% after $35M settlement with U.S. Well Services.
- GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) +5%.
- High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) +5% on launching new stores.