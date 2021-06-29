Bell 5G expands in Atlantic Canada

Jun. 29, 2021 8:32 AM ETBCE Inc. (BCE)BCEBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Bell (NYSE:BCE) announced expansion of 5G network in Atlantic Canada, including the first 5G service in Newfoundland and Labrador.
  • This expansion enables Bell customers' access to the largest 5G network in Nova Scotia.
  • Bell 5G on track to reach approximately 70% of the Canadian population as part of the company's accelerated capital investment plan.
  • Earlier this year, Bell announced it will invest an additional $1.7B in capital over the next 2 years to accelerate the rollout of broadband fibre, 5G and rural networks.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.