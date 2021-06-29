Bell 5G expands in Atlantic Canada
Jun. 29, 2021 8:32 AM ETBCE Inc. (BCE)BCEBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Bell (NYSE:BCE) announced expansion of 5G network in Atlantic Canada, including the first 5G service in Newfoundland and Labrador.
- This expansion enables Bell customers' access to the largest 5G network in Nova Scotia.
- Bell 5G on track to reach approximately 70% of the Canadian population as part of the company's accelerated capital investment plan.
- Earlier this year, Bell announced it will invest an additional $1.7B in capital over the next 2 years to accelerate the rollout of broadband fibre, 5G and rural networks.