Moog to divest Navaids business to Thales, terms undisclosed
Jun. 29, 2021 8:34 AM ETMoog Inc. (MOG.A), MOG.BMOG.A, MOG.BBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) has entered into a definitive agreement to sell the assets of its Navigation Aids, or Navaids, business to Thales.
- The Navaids business represents less than 1% of Moog's annual sales and the company does not anticipate any material charges as a result of the sale.
- Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, Navaids is engaged in the business of designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing ground and ship-based radio frequency navigation beacons and related antennas for military and civilian applications.
- Additional financial terms are not disclosed.