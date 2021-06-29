Moog to divest Navaids business to Thales, terms undisclosed

Moog Inc. (MOG.A)

  • Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) has entered into a definitive agreement to sell the assets of its Navigation Aids, or Navaids, business to Thales.
  • The Navaids business represents less than 1% of Moog's annual sales and the company does not anticipate any material charges as a result of the sale.
  • Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, Navaids is engaged in the business of designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing ground and ship-based radio frequency navigation beacons and related antennas for military and civilian applications.
  • Additional financial terms are not disclosed.
