Abiomed wins FDA approval for Impella heart pump
Jun. 29, 2021 8:36 AM ETAbiomed, Inc. (ABMD)ABMDBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) announced that the FDA issued the pre-market approval (PMA) for the right heart pump, the Impella RP with SmartAssist as a potential treatment of acute right heart failure for up to 14 days.
- “Impella RP with SmartAssist further improves an incredibly valuable tool to treat right heart dysfunction,” commented Robert Salazar, an interventional cardiologist.
- “The addition of SmartAssist technology to Impella RP is an important advancement to help physicians achieve even better patient outcomes with an improved design and intuitive metrics.”
- In June 2020, the FDA granted an emergency use authorization (EUA) for Impella RP as a treatment for patients suffering from COVID-19-related right heart failure or decompensation.
- In June, Abiomed announced the acquisition of preCARDIA, a company focused on treatments for patients with acute heart failure.