DoorDash trades higher after Wells Fargo points to new revenue drivers
Jun. 29, 2021 8:38 AM ETDoorDash, Inc. (DASH)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Wells Fargo hikes its price target on DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) to $215 from $170 as its turns more constructive on the upside for the food delivery player.
- Analyst Brian Fitzgerald and team expect upward revisions to estimates across the Street as the DoorDash story shifts focus to new geographies and verticals. New grocery partner announcements are anticipated from DoorDash. It is also noted that short interest on DASH has fallen and the fears on the IPO share lockup expirations have faded.
- Wells Fargo assigns a price target of $215 to DASH, which is based on 14X the boosted FY22 revenue estimate. The new Wells PT is above the average Wall Street PT of $170.00.
- Shares of DoorDash are up 0.80% premarket to $177.00.
