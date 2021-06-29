Avanti Energy proposes $3M in private placement
Jun. 29, 2021 8:40 AM ETAvanti Energy Inc. (ARGYF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Avanti Energy (OTCPK:ARGYF) launched a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 1.77M shares at $1.7/share for gross proceeds of up to $3M.
- Proceeds along with cash on hand will enable the company to complete all its strategic land acquisitions and drill the initial three well program starting later this summer or early fall.
- "We are now able to move quickly into a new and exciting second stage of development where we will focus on drilling our compelling targets. We are anxious to test the helium potential in Alberta and Montana as soon as possible and are on track to spud at least our first three appraisal wells in 2021," CEO Chris Bakker commented.