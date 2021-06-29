The buyer consortium seeks Hollysys shareholder support on acquisition proposal
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI)
- The buyer consortium consisting of CPE Funds Management Limited, Mr. Shao Baiqing, and Ace Lead Profits commenced a solicitation of consents from shareholders of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) regarding the Consortium’s proposed acquisition of the Company.
- The Consortium, including co-founder and former Hollysys CEO Baiqing Shao, Ace Funds, and Chinese P-E firm CPE Funds Management, offered to acquire Hollysys Automation Technologies for $17.10/share.
- The Consortium is mailing a letter to large beneficial-owner shareholders through their banks and brokers, along with a WHITE consent card.
- Hollysys shareholders, as of June 24, 2021, are eligible to submit consents.
- Shares +9% premarket.