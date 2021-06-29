Capri Holdings raises FY2022 earnings guidance
Jun. 29, 2021 8:50 AM ETCapri Holdings Limited (CPRI)CPRIBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) has raised its FY2022 revenue and adjusted earnings per share guidance ahead of its virtual investor day.
- The company now expects FY2022 revenue to be approximately $5.15B vs. previous guidance of approximately $5.10B and consensus of $5.16B and adjusted EPS to be between $3.80-$3.90 vs. prior guidance of $3.70-$3.80 and consensus of $3.87.
- John D. Idol, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "As the world reopens, we are pleased to be seeing better than expected performance from all three of our iconic fashion luxury houses and are raising our outlook for the year. With greater visibility into the path of the global economic recovery, we now have even more confidence in the future and believe our three luxury houses position Capri Holdings to deliver multiple years of strong revenue and earnings growth.”