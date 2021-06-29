Canadian Solar awarded 86 MWp in Japan solar energy auction
Jun. 29, 2021 8:50 AM ETCanadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ)CSIQBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) +5% pre-market after saying it secured three projects totaling 86 MWp in Japan's latest solar energy auction, accounting for the largest share of the total capacity auctioned.
- Once constructed, the projects will enter into a 20-year power purchase agreement with Tohoku Power Electric Co. at a weighted average rate of ¥10.77 ($0.098) per kWh.
- Canadian Solar expects the projects to reach commercial operation during 2024-26.
- Since entering Japan's solar project development business in 2011, the company says it has executed more than 45 projects across the country and now is launching nearly 30 projects to be delivered over the next 3-5 years.
- Separately, Canadian Solar's planned IPO of its CSI Solar subsidiary will provide lower-cost capital that can be used to add capacity and support earnings growth, Roth analyst Philip Shen says.
- Yesterday, Canadian Solar applied for a potential IPO and listing of shares for CSI Solar on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's STAR Market.