Paratek delivers first procurement of NUZYRA to BARDA
Jun. 29, 2021 8:51 AM ETParatek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PRTK)PRTKBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) announced that it delivered the first procurement of NUZYRA valued at ~$38M to the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).
- BARDA is part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
- The company expects to recognize the value of procurement in Q2 2021 financials under net sales of NUZYRA.
- “Paratek continues to execute and deliver on all aspects of this unique public-private partnership with BARDA to develop NUZYRA for the treatment of pulmonary anthrax,” commented Paratek CEO Evan Loh.
- In 2019, the company signed a five-year contract with BARDA in a deal valued at $284.5M for up to four procurements of NUZYRA.