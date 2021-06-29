New York Mortgage Trust to raise capital via redeemable preferred stock offering

  • New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) launched a public offering of its Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.
  • It plans to list the Series F Preferred Stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "NYMTL".
  • Underwriters granted 30 days to purchase additional shares of the Series F Preferred Stock to cover over-allotments.
  • Net proceeds to be used for funding the redemption of all or a portion of the outstanding shares of its 7.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share; remaining proceeds to be used for general business purposes.
  • Shares trading 0.5% down premarket
