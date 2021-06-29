New York Mortgage Trust to raise capital via redeemable preferred stock offering
Jun. 29, 2021 8:55 AM ET New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) launched a public offering of its Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.
- It plans to list the Series F Preferred Stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "NYMTL".
- Underwriters granted 30 days to purchase additional shares of the Series F Preferred Stock to cover over-allotments.
- Net proceeds to be used for funding the redemption of all or a portion of the outstanding shares of its 7.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share; remaining proceeds to be used for general business purposes.
- Shares trading 0.5% down premarket