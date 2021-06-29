Vision Marine granted up to to C$1.72M to fast track commercialization of electric outboard
Jun. 29, 2021 8:57 AM ETVision Marine Technologies Inc. (VMAR)VMARBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) said the government of Québec through Investissement Québec granted up to C$1.72M to fast track commercialization of its electric outboard system E-Motion 180.
- "This grant will help to allow us to equip watercraft from major manufacturers to showcase E-Motion’s performance and range,” said Vision Marine Co-Founder and CEO Alexandre Mongeon.
- The company said the objective of the financial assistance from the government of Québec is to assist Québec companies that develop and market clean technologies.
- VMAR +3.49% premarket to $9.8
- Source: Press Release