Vision Marine granted up to to C$1.72M to fast track commercialization of electric outboard

Jun. 29, 2021 8:57 AM ETVision Marine Technologies Inc. (VMAR)VMARBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) said the government of Québec through Investissement Québec granted up to C$1.72M to fast track commercialization of its electric outboard system E-Motion 180.
  • "This grant will help to allow us to equip watercraft from major manufacturers to showcase E-Motion’s performance and range,” said Vision Marine Co-Founder and CEO Alexandre Mongeon.
  • The company said the objective of the financial assistance from the government of Québec is to assist Québec companies that develop and market clean technologies.
  • VMAR +3.49% premarket to $9.8
  • Source: Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.