Sabre extends agreement with Indonesia's Lion Air Group
Jun. 29, 2021 8:59 AM ETSabre Corporation (SABR)SABRBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) has extended and enhanced agreement with Indonesia's Lion Air Group, to enable its airlines to make the most of every seat by increasing its ancillary revenue capabilities, and to improve its performance with new technology.
- The Jakarta-headquartered airline group, the market leader in Indonesia is adding to its technological toolkit with an extra set of omni-channel tools from Sabre.
- Additional ancillary revenue optimization solutions will provide end-to-end capabilities to easily create, and market ancillary offers across all channels, including differentiated seat price, and facilitating the payment and delivery of ancillary services across the airline group.
- "Now, more than ever, it is essential to have the right technology to enable a well-implemented ancillary-services strategy in order make the most of every seat, while ensuring that the changing needs and wants of every traveler can be met." said Rakesh Narayanan, VP, Regional General Manager, Asia Pacific, Travel Solutions Airline Sales.