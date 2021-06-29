Salesforce plans senior note offering to help finance Slack deal

Jun. 29, 2021

  • In a regulatory filing, Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) outlines plans for a debt sale to help fund its $27.7B acquisition of Slack (NYSE:WORK).
  • The filing indicates a five-part offering of senior notes but the aggregate principal of the offering and the note terms are all left blank for now.
  • Salesforce expects to finance the Slack deal through a combination of cash on hand, the proceeds from the redeemable note offering, and, if necessary, the term loan facility the company entered late last year.
  • The Slack deal is still expected to close late in Salesforce's second quarter, which ends on July 31.
  • Salesforce announced the Slack acquisition last December.
