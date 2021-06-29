Jerash Holdings buys manufacturing factory; forecasts annual production to increase by 20%

  • Jerash Holdings' (NASDAQ:JRSH) subsidiary has signed a definitive agreement with MK Garments MFG Co. Jordan to acquire Mustafa and Kamal Ashraf Trading Company for ~$2.8 million in cash.
  • As per the terms, Jerash will assume the manufacturing licenses and existing physical operations of MK Garments, including all machinery equipment, 500 employees, and a dormitory.
  • The new facility is expected to enable Jerash to produce approximately 2.5 to 3.5 million additional garments per year, adding about 20% to Jerash's current annual capacity.
  • The transaction is anticipated to close in August 2021.
  • Shares +6% premarket.
