Jerash Holdings buys manufacturing factory; forecasts annual production to increase by 20%
Jun. 29, 2021 9:03 AM ETJerash Holdings (US), Inc. (JRSH)
- Jerash Holdings' (NASDAQ:JRSH) subsidiary has signed a definitive agreement with MK Garments MFG Co. Jordan to acquire Mustafa and Kamal Ashraf Trading Company for ~$2.8 million in cash.
- As per the terms, Jerash will assume the manufacturing licenses and existing physical operations of MK Garments, including all machinery equipment, 500 employees, and a dormitory.
- The new facility is expected to enable Jerash to produce approximately 2.5 to 3.5 million additional garments per year, adding about 20% to Jerash's current annual capacity.
- The transaction is anticipated to close in August 2021.
- Shares +6% premarket.