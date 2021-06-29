S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index drives up 14.6% in April
Jun. 29, 2021 9:04 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- April S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller HPI:
- HPI Composite: -20 (S.A.) +1.6% M/M vs. +1.2% consensus, +1.6% prior.
- HPI Composite: - 20 (N.S.A.) +2.1% M/M vs. +1.7% prior.
- HPI Composite - 20 (N.S.A.) +14.6% Y/Y vs. +13.5% consensus, +13.3% prior.
- Phoenix, San Diego, and Seattle reported the highest year-over-year gains among the 20 cities in April. Phoenix led the way with a 22.3% year-over-year price increase, followed by San Diego with a 21.6% increase and Seattle with a 20.2% increase. All 20 cities reported higher price increases in the year ending April 2021 versus the year ending March 2021.