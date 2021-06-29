Repay, Premier enter group purchasing agreement
Jun. 29, 2021 9:14 AM ETRepay Holdings Corporation (RPAY), PINCRPAY, PINCBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY), a provider of vertically integrated payment solutions, has entered a group purchasing agreement for accounts payable solutions with healthcare improvement company Premier (NASDAQ:PINC).
- The new agreement will enable Repay to offer accounts payable solutions to members of Premier through its healthcare accounts payable services business, CPS Payment Services.
- Repay will provide advanced automation capabilities for accounts payable disbursements via CPS' TotalPay platform to healthcare providers and hospitals. Premier counts over 4,100 hospitals and 200,000 other providers and health organizations in its network.
- Previously (June 22): Repay acquired Kontrol Payables for up to $11M.
