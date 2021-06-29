Fujifilm to inject ~$850M investment for CDMO subsidiary
Jun. 29, 2021
- Fujifilm (OTCPK:FUJIY) will invest ~$850M in its core biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies.
- The investment will go towards increasing manufacturing and development capacity, including a twofold increase in cell culture production for recombinant vaccines, including Covid-19 vaccines, in the U.S.
- It will also go towards a tenfold increase in gene therapy production and tripling of cell culture capacity, including cGMP capacity for continuous manufacturing, at an existing 5,000L facility in the U.K.
- The expansions will begin operating by late 2023. Fujifilm will announce additional details on the new and expanded facilities once initial engineering studies conclude.
- The new investment is part of Fujifilm's efforts to address market demand for biopharmaceuticals. The company has invested $5.5B in Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies since 2011.
