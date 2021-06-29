urban-gro to acquire MJ12 Design Studio
- urban-gro (UGRO +1.9%) agreed to acquire MJ12 Design Studio and parent company, 2WR+ Partners; it will fund the transaction of $9.1M through a combination of cash and UGRO common stock which includes contingent consideration of up to $2M based on achievement of certain performance metrics.
- The transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings in its current fiscal year.
- "The addition of 2WR and MJ12's high-margin business offerings serves to further strengthen urban-gro's financial performance," CFO Dick Akright commented.
- The company also plans to continue working with other architectural partners at clients' request.