urban-gro to acquire MJ12 Design Studio

Jun. 29, 2021 9:38 AM ETURBAN-GRO INC. (UGRO)UGROBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • urban-gro (UGRO +1.9%) agreed to acquire MJ12 Design Studio and parent company, 2WR+ Partners; it will fund the transaction of $9.1M through a combination of cash and UGRO common stock which includes contingent consideration of up to $2M based on achievement of certain performance metrics.
  • The transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings in its current fiscal year.
  • "The addition of 2WR and MJ12's high-margin business offerings serves to further strengthen urban-gro's financial performance," CFO Dick Akright commented.
  • The company also plans to continue working with other architectural partners at clients' request.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.