Scientific Games to split lottery and sports betting business; eyes IPO, SPAC or sale options
Jun. 29, 2021 9:43 AM ETScientific Games Corporation (SGMS)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS -0.0%) announces that it plans to divest its lottery and sports betting businesses in a huge development for shareholders.
- The company says it is evaluating strategic alternatives to execute the divestitures for each business, respectively, including an initial public offering or a combination with a special purpose acquisition company or a sale or a strategic combination with another business.
- CEO Barry Cottle: "Today's announcement reflects key steps to optimize our portfolio and strengthen our balance sheet by significantly de-levering while also targeting investments in our largest growth opportunities. These steps will accelerate our path to become a content-led growth company focused on leading in both land-based and digital markets."
- Jefferies analyst David Katz expects a potentially positive outcome for SGMS, with a "prospectively more focused entity with higher value and lower leverage." He says meaningful catalysts remain on the stock with considerable upside potential remaining.
