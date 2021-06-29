Scientific Games to split lottery and sports betting business; eyes IPO, SPAC or sale options

  • Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS -0.0%) announces that it plans to divest its lottery and sports betting businesses in a huge development for shareholders.
  • The company says it is evaluating strategic alternatives to execute the divestitures for each business, respectively, including an initial public offering or a combination with a special purpose acquisition company or a sale or a strategic combination with another business.
  • CEO Barry Cottle: "Today's announcement reflects key steps to optimize our portfolio and strengthen our balance sheet by significantly de-levering while also targeting investments in our largest growth opportunities. These steps will accelerate our path to become a content-led growth company focused on leading in both land-based and digital markets."
  • Jefferies analyst David Katz expects a potentially positive outcome for SGMS, with a "prospectively more focused entity with higher value and lower leverage." He says meaningful catalysts remain on the stock with considerable upside potential remaining.
  • Read more about the Scientific Games strategic plan
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.