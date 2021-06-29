Elliott Management's tech SPAC Elliott Opportunity II prices upsized $530M IPO

Jun. 29, 2021 9:51 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

  • Elliott Opportunity II has priced its upsized IPO of 53M common shares at $10.00/share, units will be listed on The NYSE and trade under symbol, "EOCW.U" commencing today.
  • The company initially filed to offer 50M shares at a price range of $10.
  • Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-fourth of one redeemable warrant wherein warrant holder is entitled to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.5/share.
  • Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 7.95M shares at IPO price.
  • Trading kicks off today.
  • Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on NYSE under the symbols "EOCW" and "EOCW WS," respectively.
  • The company is led by Co-Chairmen Jesse Cohn and Gordon Singer, who both serve as Managing Partners at Elliott Management. They are joined by Co-CEO David Kerko, who serves as Head of North America Private Equity at Elliott, and Co-CEO Isaac Kim, who is a Managing Director at Evergreen Coast Capital, the private equity affiliate of Elliott.
  • Elliott Opportunity II intends to capitalize on the management's ability to identify and acquire opportunities in the technology sector that have leading market positions, operate in a space with a large and growing total addressable market, have a track record of sustainable growth with identifiable upside opportunities, and have strong management teams.
  • Credit Suisse, Citi, and UBS Investment Bank acted as joint bookrunners on the deal.
