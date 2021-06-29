Hudson Technologies nabs 5-year renewal award for DoD contract

Jun. 29, 2021 9:47 AM ETHudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • U.S. Defense Logistics Agency exercised its renewal option to contract Hudson Technologies (HDSN -0.4%) for an additional five years as the prime contractor for the management and supply of refrigerants, compressed gases, cylinders and related items to U.S. Military Commands and Installations, Federal civilian agencies and Foreign Militaries.
  • The contract renews its original five-year agreement (entered into July 2016) indicating a potential total of $400M in sales to the Department of Defense over the total 10 year contract period.
  • The renewal is a firm-fixed-price contract with quarterly economic price adjustments subject to indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.