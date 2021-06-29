Hudson Technologies nabs 5-year renewal award for DoD contract
Jun. 29, 2021 9:47 AM ETHudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- U.S. Defense Logistics Agency exercised its renewal option to contract Hudson Technologies (HDSN -0.4%) for an additional five years as the prime contractor for the management and supply of refrigerants, compressed gases, cylinders and related items to U.S. Military Commands and Installations, Federal civilian agencies and Foreign Militaries.
- The contract renews its original five-year agreement (entered into July 2016) indicating a potential total of $400M in sales to the Department of Defense over the total 10 year contract period.
- The renewal is a firm-fixed-price contract with quarterly economic price adjustments subject to indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity.