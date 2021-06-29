Harbor Custom Development acquires 219 acres in Vancouver for $14.3M
- Harbor Custom Development (HCDI +0.3%) has acquired 219 acres for $14.3M adjacent to the Semiahmoo resort in Blaine, Washington and ~39 miles from Vancouver, British Columbia.
- Upon completion, it will provide the flexibility to sell finished lots with panoramic views of Birch Bay and the Cascade Mountains or build out the subdivisions with homes with an expected price range of $0.6M to $1M.
- "Expanding our Washington state footprint into Whatcom County is a natural progression of our strategy to provide housing in suburbs that are a commutable distance to a core job market,” stated Sterling Griffin, President and CEO of Harbor Custom Homes.