Portage Biotech joins Russell 2000 Index
Jun. 29, 2021 10:07 AM ETPortage Biotech Inc. (PRTG)
- Portage Biotech (PRTG +1.0%) has been added to the Russell 2000 Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell Indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opened on June 28.
- "Inclusion in the Russell 2000 index marks another key milestone for Portage, recognizing the significant steps we've taken over the past year to transform the company and position it to create value for shareholders. In conjunction with the recent public offering in late June 2021, inclusion in the Russell 2000 brings added visibility to our robust pipline and the multiple data readouts we expect over the next 12-24 months,” commented Dr. Ian Walters, CEO of Portage Biotech