Shift Technologies and Vroom slotted ahead of Carvana in Piper's online auto check

Jun. 29, 2021 10:07 AM ETVroom, Inc. (VRM), SFT, CVNABy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor9 Comments
  • Piper Sandler pushes its rating on Carvana (CVNA -1.8%) down to Neutral from Overweight.
  • While Carvana is given credit for its trailblazing work, analyst Alexander Potter says there is a price for everything as he calls Carvana fairly priced after the 160% 52-week rally.
  • The firm assigns a price target of $306 to CVNA.
  • Shift Technologies (SFT) is now Piper's top alternative to Carvana in the online auto retail sector, while Vroom (VRM +0.6%) is called a good option. Both SFT and VRM are slotted by Piper with Overweight ratings.
  • Compare Carvava, Shift Technologies and Vroom side by side.
