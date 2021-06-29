Shift Technologies and Vroom slotted ahead of Carvana in Piper's online auto check
Jun. 29, 2021 10:07 AM ETVroom, Inc. (VRM), SFT, CVNABy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Piper Sandler pushes its rating on Carvana (CVNA -1.8%) down to Neutral from Overweight.
- While Carvana is given credit for its trailblazing work, analyst Alexander Potter says there is a price for everything as he calls Carvana fairly priced after the 160% 52-week rally.
- The firm assigns a price target of $306 to CVNA.
- Shift Technologies (SFT) is now Piper's top alternative to Carvana in the online auto retail sector, while Vroom (VRM +0.6%) is called a good option. Both SFT and VRM are slotted by Piper with Overweight ratings.
