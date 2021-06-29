JPMorgan's electronic trading subsidiary charged by SEC
Jun. 29, 2021
- Neovest, a subsidiary of JPMorgan (JPM +0.8%) which operates as an order and execution management system to facilitate electronic trading has agreed to pay a $2.75M fine to the SEC due to its failure to register as a broker-dealer in violation of the federal securities laws.
- The SEC's order says Neovest violated Section 15(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
- This is the first case where the SEC has charged an OEMS provider for operating as an unregistered broker.
- Before getting acquired, Neovest was registered as a broker-dealer, Neovest Trading, however, it withdrew the registration post-acquisition but continued to operate as an OEMS.
- According to the SEC order, during the period Neovest failed to register, it replicated a database containing customer authentication information to one of its most active customers and failed to exercise any supervision over the customer's use of the database.