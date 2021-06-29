Synnex and ORock Technologies sign distribution pact

Jun. 29, 2021 10:20 AM ETTD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX)SNXBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Cloud computing concept. Communication network.
metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

  • ORock Technologies, a hybrid cloud service provider has signed a distribution agreement with SYNNEX (SNX +0.2%).
  • The agreement with the Fremont, Calif.-based value-added distributor will allow ORock to expand its cloud business, accelerate sales cycles and inter-operate with the extensive ecosystem of SYNNEX channel partners. The ORock solutions will be available to SYNNEX partners through the Stellr Cloud organization.
  • ORock is uniquely positioned to help businesses across highly regulated industries and federal and state, local and education government agencies secure their cloud computing, storage, container, Splunk and network operations.
