Synnex and ORock Technologies sign distribution pact
Jun. 29, 2021 10:20 AM ETTD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX)SNXBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- ORock Technologies, a hybrid cloud service provider has signed a distribution agreement with SYNNEX (SNX +0.2%).
- The agreement with the Fremont, Calif.-based value-added distributor will allow ORock to expand its cloud business, accelerate sales cycles and inter-operate with the extensive ecosystem of SYNNEX channel partners. The ORock solutions will be available to SYNNEX partners through the Stellr Cloud organization.
- ORock is uniquely positioned to help businesses across highly regulated industries and federal and state, local and education government agencies secure their cloud computing, storage, container, Splunk and network operations.