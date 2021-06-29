Jack in the Box highlights top line focus at investor day
Jun. 29, 2021
- Jack in the Box (JACK +0.4%) updates guidance as part of its investor day presentation.
- Management is outlining the restaurant operator's new strategy, brand position, store growth and financial projections over a three-hour period.
- In the early part of the presentation, Jack in the Box said it would look to work with franchisors on underperforming locations. The company is looking to move beyond capital allocation largely into buybacks and dividends with an increased focus on growth initiatives. Jack in the Box issues long-term guidance (3 to 5 years) of same-store sales CAGR of 2% to 3% and unit growth of 1% to 3%. Some strategic moves into owning more corporate stores is possible. There was no updated details on labor and commodity costs.
- Jack in the Box is not due to report earnings until the first week of August.
