Jack in the Box highlights top line focus at investor day

Jun. 29, 2021 10:23 AM ETJack in the Box Inc. (JACK)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

Jack in the box stand alone franchise restaurant
NicolasMcComber/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Jack in the Box (JACK +0.4%) updates guidance as part of its investor day presentation.
  • Management is outlining the restaurant operator's new strategy, brand position, store growth and financial projections over a three-hour period.
  • In the early part of the presentation, Jack in the Box said it would look to work with franchisors on underperforming locations. The company is looking to move beyond capital allocation largely into buybacks and dividends with an increased focus on growth initiatives. Jack in the Box issues long-term guidance (3 to 5 years) of same-store sales CAGR of 2% to 3% and unit growth of 1% to 3%. Some strategic moves into owning more corporate stores is possible. There was no updated details on labor and commodity costs.
  • Jack in the Box is not due to report earnings until the first week of August.
  • Jack in the Box was singled out in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.