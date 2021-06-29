Arbutus Biopharma and Antios Therapeutics ink clinical collaboration agreement

  • Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS -2.4%) and Antios Therapeutics have entered into a clinical collaboration agreement to evaluate a triple combination of Arbutus’ proprietary GalNAc delivered RNAi therapeutic, AB-729, Antios’ proprietary active site polymerase inhibitor nucleotide (ASPIN), ATI-2173, and Viread, for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection.
  • ATI-2173, AB-729 and Viread will be evaluated in combination in a single cohort in the ongoing Antios Phase 2a ANTT201 clinical trial.
  • The multi-center, double-blinded, placebo-controlled, multiple-dose cohort will evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics, immunogenicity, and antiviral activity of the combination.
  • The cohort will include 10 subjects with chronic HBV infection assigned 8:2 to active drug (ATI-2173+AB-729) or matching placebos.
  • The company expects to initiate the cohort in the second half of 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.