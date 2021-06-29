Arbutus Biopharma and Antios Therapeutics ink clinical collaboration agreement
Jun. 29, 2021 10:30 AM ETArbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS)By: SA News Team
- Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS -2.4%) and Antios Therapeutics have entered into a clinical collaboration agreement to evaluate a triple combination of Arbutus’ proprietary GalNAc delivered RNAi therapeutic, AB-729, Antios’ proprietary active site polymerase inhibitor nucleotide (ASPIN), ATI-2173, and Viread, for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection.
- ATI-2173, AB-729 and Viread will be evaluated in combination in a single cohort in the ongoing Antios Phase 2a ANTT201 clinical trial.
- The multi-center, double-blinded, placebo-controlled, multiple-dose cohort will evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics, immunogenicity, and antiviral activity of the combination.
- The cohort will include 10 subjects with chronic HBV infection assigned 8:2 to active drug (ATI-2173+AB-729) or matching placebos.
- The company expects to initiate the cohort in the second half of 2021.