Eli Lilly CEO: 'Market will sort out' pricing for new Alzheimer's medicines
Jun. 29, 2021 11:12 AM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)BIIB, WMT, LLYBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor2 Comments
- David Ricks, chairman and CEO of Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), said Tuesday that the market provides the best way to control drug prices, a process he expects will happen once the drugmaker launches its new Alzheimer's treatment.
- Speaking to CNBC, Ricks added that the company still has details to work out with regulators regarding the filing for its Alzheimer's drug, but plans to ask for approval later this year.
- The pricing comments came in the wake of Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB) approval for a competing Alzheimer's drug, which it plans to price at $56,000 a year.
- Ricks declined to specify a price point for Lilly's experimental product, but said the company planned to compete on product quality, data strength and value.
- The Eli Lilly CEO also highlighted recent developments in its diabetes program. On Monday, the company announced positive results from a trial of its tirzepatide, which improved blood glucose levels and contributed to weight loss in a recent trial.
- On insulin pricing, Ricks said he welcomed a new low-priced private-label product from Walmart (NYSE:WMT), calling it a "great solution for patients."
- He emphasized Eli Lilly's own attempts to lower insulin prices, pointing out its generic offering and blaming much of the pricing issues on the spread between retail prices and the amount charged by manufacturers.
- Commenting on the company's COVID vaccine program, Ricks said the company's goal was not to create a long-term product or to make large amounts of money. He stressed the vaccine's use in fighting the pandemic, estimating that the firm's product had saved 10,000 lives.
- Last week, U.S. authorities paused the distribution of Lilly's COVID antibody after studies showed it was not active against two variants of the disease.