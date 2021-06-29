Dingdong Maicai’s U.S. IPO prices at bottom of range as investors cool on Chinese grocery apps
Jun. 29, 2021 11:04 AM ETDingdong (Cayman) Limited (DDL)DDL, MFBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor
- Chinese grocery app Dingdong Maicai (NYSE:DDL) priced a radically downsized U.S. IPO at a bottom-range $23.50 per American Depositary Share on Tuesday amid waning investor appetite for the sector.
- Dingdong said in a statement that it sold 4.07M ADSs through the initial public offering – way down from the 14M that it initially aimed to sell.
- The IPO also priced at the bottom of its expected $23.50-$25.50/share range. Additionally, the company cut underwriters’ options for overallotment shares to about 611,000 from the 2.1M previously planned.
- DDL said in an F-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that pre-IPO investors Aspex, Coatue, SoftBank and Tiger Global had expressed nonbinding interest in buying $50M of IPO ADSs each. However, it wasn't immediately clear if they ultimately bought that much stock.
- Dingdong’s other pre-IPO backers included DST Capital, General Atlantic and Sequoia Capital, according to the company’s F-1 and published reports.
- Each one of the company's ADSs represents 1.5 Class A shares of stock.
- That said, Class B shares for insiders will control a majority of voting power. Additionally, as with most Chinese stocks that list on U.S. exchanges, investors are technically buying shares of a Cayman Islands holding company with interests in Dingdong rather than directly owning equity in the firm.
- All told, company said that it expected to raise some $95.7 million through the downsized offering.
- Plans call for Dingdong to begin trading later Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “DDL.”
- Dingdong operates a top e-commerce app that lets Chinese consumers order fresh produce and other goods.
- The company wrote in its F-1 that it has more than a 10% share of the Chinese China’s on-demand e-commerce market. DDL said it had 6.9M average monthly users and more than $2B in gross merchandise value during 2020.
- The firm added that revenues popped to some 11.3B yuan ($1.7B) in 2020 as COVID-19 boosted business. However, higher expenses and costs of goods meant that 2020’s losses also rose to about 3.2B yuan ($484.9M):
- Wall Street has given Chinese grocery apps a cold shoulder recently. DDL rival Missfresh (NASDAQ:MF) saw its shares sink some 25% last week on their first trading day, and MF stock has only fallen more since then.
As for DDL, Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones recently analyzed the stock and concluded that “given high losses and no credible path to operating breakeven, I'll watch the IPO from the sidelines.”