Fox slips 2% as Guggenheim hits sidelines amid ratings caution
Jun. 29, 2021 11:06 AM ETFox Corporation (FOXA), FOXFOXA, FOXBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Fox is lower today (FOX -2%, FOXA -2.3%) after a downgrade at Guggenheim to Neutral, from Buy.
- That's due to some "near-term caution on core ratings trends," analyst Michael Morris says.
- And he's cut his estimate for fourth-quarter EBITDA to $586M from $692M, pointing to expectations for a lower ad outlook and incremental investment in Fox News Digital. But he notes investments in sports gaming and ad-based streaming may offer growth opportunities amid pressure in the linear media ecosystem.
- The firm has a $41 price target on FOXA, now implying 10% upside.
- Wall Street remains Bullish on Fox on the whole, while Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral. FOXA has a Quant Rating of Neutral.