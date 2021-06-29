Fox slips 2% as Guggenheim hits sidelines amid ratings caution

Jun. 29, 2021 11:06 AM ETFox Corporation (FOXA), FOXFOXA, FOXBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

2005 Television Critics Winter Press Tour
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Fox is lower today (FOX -2%, FOXA -2.3%) after a downgrade at Guggenheim to Neutral, from Buy.
  • That's due to some "near-term caution on core ratings trends," analyst Michael Morris says.
  • And he's cut his estimate for fourth-quarter EBITDA to $586M from $692M, pointing to expectations for a lower ad outlook and incremental investment in Fox News Digital. But he notes investments in sports gaming and ad-based streaming may offer growth opportunities amid pressure in the linear media ecosystem.
  • The firm has a $41 price target on FOXA, now implying 10% upside.
  • Wall Street remains Bullish on Fox on the whole, while Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral. FOXA has a Quant Rating of Neutral.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.