Corus Entertainment rises 6% as Q1 swings to profit and sees double-digits topline growth driven by TV and radio advertising

Corus Entertainment headquarter office building in Toronto.
  • Canadian firm, Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF +6.0%) following FQ3 earnings report, where revenue grew 15% Y/Y to C$402.99M, beating consensus of C$398.8M.
  • Segment breakup: Television revenues rose 15% and flat year-to-date; Advertising revenues rose 22% and declined 2% year-to-date; Subscriber revenues rose 2% and increased 1% year-to-date; Radio revenues increased 31% and declined 14% year-to-date.
  • Segment profit: Television, C$140.02M (up 21%); Radio, C$1.29M (up 172%).
  • Net income for the quarter was C$40.67M vs. a net loss of C$752.28M year ago.
  • Television segment profit margin of 37%, while radio segment profit margin of 6%, thus a consolidated segment profit margin of 32%.
  • Adjusted EPS of C$0.21 vs C$0.09 prior.
  • Free cash flow down 29% to C$64.7M.
  • As of May 31, 2021, the Company had $84.1M of cash and cash equivalents and a committed $300M revolving credit facility that remains undrawn.
  • "Our third quarter marks a significant milestone for Corus, highlighted by strong operating execution with significant revenue and segment profit growth across all of our businesses. We delivered impressive double-digit growth in Television and Radio advertising revenue, yet another quarter of robust paid streaming subscriber gains, and a fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth in our content revenue," says Doug Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer.
  • Previously (Jun.29), Corus Entertainment EPS misses by C$0.04, beats on revenue and Corus Entertainment declares CAD 0.06 dividend
