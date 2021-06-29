SAIC secures U.S. Air Force contract to support DoD Combatant Commands
Jun. 29, 2021
- Science Applications International (SAIC -0.3%) won a single-award contract with one-year base period of performance (three one-year options) worth up to $90M, from the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle and Management Center, Force Protection Division to help the U.S. Department of Defense Combatant Commands mitigate small unmanned aircraft systems threats and protect U.S. forces.
- SAIC technology innovations will be leveraged to enhance the ability to neutralize sUAS threats. SAIC will be primarily responsible for repairing and maintaining counter-sUAS systems, equipment, and software.
- SAIC will provide these services to several Combatant Commands, including Central Command, European Command, Indo-Pacific Command, and Strategic Command., as well as the U.S. Space Force.