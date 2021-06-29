Cambridge Global Payments inks new partnership with Steamchain

Jun. 29, 2021 11:19 AM ETFLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (FLT)FLTBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Cambridge Global Payments, a FLEETCOR company (FLT +0.3%) has inked a partnership with Steamchain to bring a tailored solution to help companies in the global shipping and logistics industries, simplify sending and receiving payments with their global partners.
  • Don Banowetz, Vice President, Enterprise Sales at Cambridge Global Payments said, “This partnership delivers a unique offering for the shipping and logistics industry to leverage Cambridge’s comprehensive globally delivery capabilities alongside Steamchain’s innovative platform to move money around the world fast and efficiently.”
