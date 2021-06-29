Herman Miller plummets despite FQ4 estimates beat

Jun. 29, 2021 11:26 AM ETMillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN)MLKNBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Herman Miller (MLHR -6.4%) reports FQ4 revenue increase of 30.6% Y/Y to $621.5M and and up 27.9% organically.
  • Orders in the quarter of $689.4M were up 28.8% Y/Y and up 26.0% organically; Backlog declined 5.1% Y/Y to $446.9M.
  • Retail business continued its impressive growth trajectory with sales and orders up 106.1% and 81% over last year, respectively.
  • North America Contract sales were down by 4.2%, while orders were flat compared Y/Y but sequential demand improvements increased the order levels by 21.2% Q/Q.
  • International Contract sales were up 58.2%, while orders increased by 55.2% compared Y/Y; on an organic basis, sales increased by 48.4% and orders were 45.4% higher than last year.
  • FQ4 Gross margin improved 110 bps to 36%, reflecting strong channel and product mix.
  • Adj. operating margin of 7.0% was 370 bps higher than last year.
  • Liquidity position also remains strong, with cash on hand and availability on revolving credit facility totaling $661.6M with gross-debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.9x at quarter-end.
  • The Co. made tremendous progress against their strategic priorities, drove continued momentum in Retail business, saw the beginning of a rebound in Contract business, and announced an agreement to acquire Knoll.
  • Q1 Outlook: Sales $640-$670M vs. consensus of $623.57M; Adj. EPS $0.52-$0.58 vs. consensus of $0.62.
  • Previously: Herman Miller EPS beats by $0.17, beats on revenue (June 28)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.