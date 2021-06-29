BAE Systems wins contract to deliver GPS equipment to Germany
Jun. 29, 2021 11:27 AM ETBAE Systems plc (BAESY)BAESYBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY -0.7%) has won a contract from the U.S. Space and Missile Systems Center to deliver M-Code Military global positioning system (GPS) user equipment to Germany.
- The contract covers the Miniature PLGR Engine- M-Code (MPE-M) GPS receiver for ground applications, with geolocation, positioning, anti-jamming and anti-spoofing capabilities.
- Greg Wild, Director of Navigation and Sensor Systems at BAE Systems, commented, "With adversaries trying to jam and spoof signals to disrupt forces and make precision munitions miss their marks, there’s a growing need for trusted GPS, which M-Code delivers."
- The first MPE-M receivers will be delivered to Germany for testing and evaluation in 2021. Work will be performed at BAE Systems' facilities in Cedar Rapids and Coralville, Iowa.
- Previously (June 28): BAE Systems announced a contract to provide additional F-35 electronic warfare systems to Lockheed Martin