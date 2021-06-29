Crypto stocks rally as Bitcoin pushes further above $35,000
Jun. 29, 2021 11:44 AM ET
- Shares of crypto-linked stocks are on the move higher as Bitcoin (BTC-USD) +3.2% moves above $36K, back to around levels last seen in the middle of the month.
- Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC) +5.5%, Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) +2.5%, Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) +7.4%, MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) +8.2%, The Crypto Company (OTCPK:CRCW) +2.6% and Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) +5.3% are all rallying.
- Bitcoin hit a six-month low last week.
- Today Deutsche Boerse revealed it will take a majority stake in Switzerland's Crypto Finance.
- Yesterday, Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Randal Quarles expressed skepticism about the need for a central bank digital currency, but sound more favorable toward stablecoins.
- He also likened Bitcoin to gold without its industrial uses and aesthetic attributes, with the chief attractions being novelty and anonymity.
- "Gold will always glitter, but novelty, by definition, fades. Bitcoin and its ilk will, accordingly, almost certainly remain a risky and speculative investment rather than a revolutionary means of payment, and they are therefore highly unlikely to affect the role of the U.S. dollar or require a response with a CBDC," Quarles said.
- Also yesterday, it was revealed that Cathie Wood's ARK Invest will help market a Bitcoin ETF along with 21Shares.
