Crypto stocks rally as Bitcoin pushes further above $35,000

Jun. 29, 2021 11:44 AM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD), GBTC, COINRIOT, CRCW, MSTR, MARA, COIN, GBTCBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor13 Comments

Glowing dark background with bitcoin symbol.
peshkov/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shares of crypto-linked stocks are on the move higher as Bitcoin (BTC-USD) +3.2% moves above $36K, back to around levels last seen in the middle of the month.
  • Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC) +5.5%, Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) +2.5%, Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) +7.4%, MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) +8.2%, The Crypto Company (OTCPK:CRCW) +2.6% and Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) +5.3% are all rallying.
  • Bitcoin hit a six-month low last week.
  • Today Deutsche Boerse revealed it will take a majority stake in Switzerland's Crypto Finance.
  • Yesterday, Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Randal Quarles expressed skepticism about the need for a central bank digital currency, but sound more favorable toward stablecoins.
  • He also likened Bitcoin to gold without its industrial uses and aesthetic attributes, with the chief attractions being novelty and anonymity.
  • "Gold will always glitter, but novelty, by definition, fades. Bitcoin and its ilk will, accordingly, almost certainly remain a risky and speculative investment rather than a revolutionary means of payment, and they are therefore highly unlikely to affect the role of the U.S. dollar or require a response with a CBDC," Quarles said.
  • Also yesterday, it was revealed that Cathie Wood's ARK Invest will help market a Bitcoin ETF along with 21Shares.
  • Check out all the plans for Bitcoin ETFs and funds submitted to the SEC to date.

