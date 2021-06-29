PubMatic-IRIS.TV team up for contextual targeting connected TV, video inventory

Jun. 29, 2021
  • PubMatic (PUBM -2.8%) is collaborating with IRIS.TV to expand buyers’ access to contextually targeted connected TV (CTV) and video inventory in efficient, biddable environments.
  • The companies said media buyers can now access video data targeting tools enabled by IRIS.TV to target advertising across PubMatic’s brand-safe cross-screen programmatic inventory.
  • Media buyers can leverage video-level contextual and brand-safety data for targeting via private marketplaces or header-bidding enabled, real-time auctions across PubMatic’s portfolio of premium "IRIS-enabled" publishers.
  • "Along with providing video-level targeting and data-driven insights, the partnership enables brands to maximize their return on investment in premium online video and CTV environments," said Jonas Olsen, global vice president video at PubMatic.
  • Source: Press Release
