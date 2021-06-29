E2open, COSCO Shipping extend partnership
- Chinese multinational transportation conglomerate COSCO Shipping has extended its partnership with E2open (ETWO +0.9%), a provider of cloud-based, end-to-end supply chain management software, through 2023.
- The extension allows COSCO to continue implementing the INTTRA by E2open (E2open) platform for a portion of its cargo shipment bookings and instructions. COSCO also uses E2open’s eVGM service to achieve global container weight compliance as mandated by the International Maritime Organization’s Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) Verified Gross Mass (VGM) amendment.
- In a recent analysis, an SA contributor issued "bullish" ratings for E2open stocks.
- Previously (May 27): E2open announced a deal to acquire BluJay Solutions in a stock and cash transaction valued at ~$1.7B.
