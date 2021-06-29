InfuSystem soars 7% following addition of lymphedema therapy
Jun. 29, 2021 12:52 PM ETInfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU)INFUBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- InfuSystem Holdings (INFU +7.4%) signed a joint agreement with Bio Compression Systems under which the company will add Lymphedema therapy to its Integrated Therapy Service platform.
- Under the agreement, InfuSystem’s turnkey solutions will include providing pneumatic compression devices with calibrated and non-calibrated gradient pressure, garments and technicians for fitting of the compression system.
- InfuSystem said it was recently designated as a Community Health Accreditation Partner (CHAP) to provide pneumatic compression devices for the Lymphedema therapy market.
- "With our recent CHAP accreditation, we expect to begin onboarding new customers and treating patients in the next 60-days, with a significant revenue contribution from our new Lymphedema therapy in 2022 to 2023," said InfuSystem's CEO Richard DiIorio.
- DiIorio further noted that the company will provide pneumatic compression devices and associated garments to facilitate outpatient care, initially targeting its acute care and oncology customers.
- Source: Press Release