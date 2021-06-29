InfuSystem soars 7% following addition of lymphedema therapy

Jun. 29, 2021 12:52 PM ETInfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU)INFUBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • InfuSystem Holdings (INFU +7.4%) signed a joint agreement with Bio Compression Systems under which the company will add Lymphedema therapy to its Integrated Therapy Service platform.
  • Under the agreement, InfuSystem’s turnkey solutions will include providing pneumatic compression devices with calibrated and non-calibrated gradient pressure, garments and technicians for fitting of the compression system.
  • InfuSystem said it was recently designated as a Community Health Accreditation Partner (CHAP) to provide pneumatic compression devices for the Lymphedema therapy market.
  • "With our recent CHAP accreditation, we expect to begin onboarding new customers and treating patients in the next 60-days, with a significant revenue contribution from our new Lymphedema therapy in 2022 to 2023," said InfuSystem's CEO Richard DiIorio.
  • DiIorio further noted that the company will provide pneumatic compression devices and associated garments to facilitate outpatient care, initially targeting its acute care and oncology customers.
  • Source: Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.