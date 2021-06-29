WISeKey to raise $44M in growth capital through convertible notes subscription agreements

Jun. 29, 2021 1:07 PM ETWISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • WISeKey International (WKEY -2.5%) signed a convertible notes subscription agreement for up to $44M convertible notes and a relevant warrant agreement with global institutional investors.
  • Under agreement terms, the company will issue an initial convertible note in the aggregate principal amount of $22M for subscription by investors.
  • Also, the company can request investors to subscribe for four additional notes tranches each in the principal total amount of $5.5M.
  • Each of the convertible notes under both agreements has a maturity date of two years post the relevant issue date for such notes and carrying interest rate of 6% annually.
