WISeKey to raise $44M in growth capital through convertible notes subscription agreements
Jun. 29, 2021 1:07 PM ETWISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- WISeKey International (WKEY -2.5%) signed a convertible notes subscription agreement for up to $44M convertible notes and a relevant warrant agreement with global institutional investors.
- Under agreement terms, the company will issue an initial convertible note in the aggregate principal amount of $22M for subscription by investors.
- Also, the company can request investors to subscribe for four additional notes tranches each in the principal total amount of $5.5M.
- Each of the convertible notes under both agreements has a maturity date of two years post the relevant issue date for such notes and carrying interest rate of 6% annually.