Slow Ventures’ Jill Carlson sees reason for 'cautious bullishness' on Bitcoin
Jun. 29, 2021 1:27 PM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD)BTC-USDBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Jill Carlson, a venture partner at Slow Ventures, said Tuesday that she sees reason for "cautious bullishness" on Bitcoin (BTC-USD), describing the market as in a "healthier place" following a recent price capitulation.
- Carlson told CNBC that the recent dip below $30,000 represented a "real capitulation from the retail market."
- The Slow Ventures partner added that outflows continue from the institutional market as well.
- "It's been outflows, outflows, outflows for weeks now," she said.
- Carlson argued that the recent price drop flushed out a lot of retail traders, putting the overall Bitcoin market on firmer ground around the current levels.
- Bitcoin reached levels above $60,000 in April. It dipped in late April and then suffered a steep decline during the second half of May. It eventually approached the $30,000 mark in the last couple of weeks.
- Here's a chart of the crypto's movement over the last few months:
- On Tuesday, Bitcoin was up more than 6% in midday trading, hovering just below $36,400.
- Carlson's perspective on Bitcoin echoes comments made earlier in the day by JPMorgan global market strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou. He said that institutional interest in the crypto had dried up, but predicted that there would be price levels that lure these investors back into the market.
