Slow Ventures’ Jill Carlson sees reason for 'cautious bullishness' on Bitcoin

Jun. 29, 2021

Bitcoin Symbol With Financial Chart
asbe/E+ via Getty Images

  • Jill Carlson, a venture partner at Slow Ventures, said Tuesday that she sees reason for "cautious bullishness" on Bitcoin (BTC-USD), describing the market as in a "healthier place" following a recent price capitulation.
  • Carlson told CNBC that the recent dip below $30,000 represented a "real capitulation from the retail market."
  • The Slow Ventures partner added that outflows continue from the institutional market as well.
  • "It's been outflows, outflows, outflows for weeks now," she said.
  • Carlson argued that the recent price drop flushed out a lot of retail traders, putting the overall Bitcoin market on firmer ground around the current levels.
  • Bitcoin reached levels above $60,000 in April. It dipped in late April and then suffered a steep decline during the second half of May. It eventually approached the $30,000 mark in the last couple of weeks.
  • Here's a chart of the crypto's movement over the last few months:

