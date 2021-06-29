Coupang rallies amid talk of refinancing potential
Jun. 29, 2021 1:23 PM ETCoupang, Inc. (CPNG)CPNGBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Coupang (CPNG +9.1%) shoots higher after The Korea Economic Daily reports that Goldman Sachs has begun studying its right to call in the 300B won ($265M) loan it had provided against the company's two distribution centers.
- If Goldman Sachs can demand loan repayment due to the recent warehouse fire being considered an event of default, Coupang may be able to secure a cheaper form of financing.
- The fire damage is estimated by Coupang at several hundreds of million dollars. The South Korean e-commerce upstart is expected to receive about $320M in an insurance claim.
- Coupang trades back above its 50-day moving average after today's push higher.